Sudan made $2.2 billion from gold exports in 2012
April 1, 2013

Sudan made $2.2 billion from gold exports in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHARTOUM, April 1 (Reuters) - Sudan exported $2.2 billion worth of gold last year and hopes to step up exploration with the help of Russian and Chinese companies, President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Monday, giving the first official figure.

Gold has now become Sudan’s biggest export product, partially replacing oil revenues that had made up more than 50 percent of state income until 2011, when South Sudan became independent and took most oil reserves.

Sudan hopes to produce around 50 tonnes of gold this year, which would put would potentially make it Africa’s third-largest gold miner behind South Africa and Ghana, and push it into the top 15 producers globally.

Industry players say Sudan is high on the list of exploration firms in Africa, because much of the vast country has not yet been explored. U.S. sanctions and Sudan’s multiple conflicts have deterred many firms in the past, but investor interest is now on the rise due to the high gold price.

Sudan made $2.2 billion from gold exports, Bashir told parliament, which compared with a government forecast for around $2.5 billion.

He said the African country had known gold reserves of around 940 tonnes, adding that 91 firms were exploring for gold at 138 locations. Chinese and Russian firms have been awarded contracts to explore an area of 769 square km for gold and other minerals, Bashir said.

Little data exists about the gold industry in Sudan, because much of the output comes from small individual miners, whose performance is hard to verify. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing in Cairo; Editing by Jane Baird)

