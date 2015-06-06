FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan changes ministers of defence, foreign affairs, oil -state TV
#Energy
June 6, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Sudan changes ministers of defence, foreign affairs, oil -state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, June 6 (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir announced a new government with changes to the defence, foreign affairs and oil portfolios, state television said on Saturday, days after the start of his new presidential term.

Mohamed Zayed takes over the oil ministry, while Ibrahim Ghandour becomes Sudan’s top diplomat. Lieutenant-General Mostafa Osman Abeed was appointed acting defence minister, state televisino said.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Dominic Evans

