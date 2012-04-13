FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan army says advancing toward Heglig town
April 13, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Sudan army says advancing toward Heglig town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, April 13 (Reuters) - Sudan’s armed forces are on the outskirts of Heglig town and are advancing toward the settlement, which was occupied by South Sudan this week, the Sudanese military spokesman said on Friday.

“We are now on the outskirts of Heglig town,” Al-Sawarmi Khalid Saad told reporters in Khartoum. “The armed forces are advancing toward Heglig town ... the situation in Heglig will be resolved within hours.”

There was no immediate confirmation from the South Sudan authorities. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Jon Boyle)

