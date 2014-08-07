FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudanese inflation rises to 46.8 pct as consumer-goods price soar
August 7, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Sudanese inflation rises to 46.8 pct as consumer-goods price soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sudan’s annual inflation rate rose to 46.8 percent in July from 45.3 percent a month earlier as the price of consumer goods and services surged, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Prices have soared in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output - the main source of the foreign currency used to support Sudanese pound and pay for food and other imports.

The rising cost of living is causing social unrest. Austerity measures and government plans to cut fuel subsidies prompted protests last year in which dozens were killed and hundreds were injured. (Reporting by Khalid Abdel Aziz; Editing by Larry King)

