Arab Monetary Fund lends $166 mln to cash-strapped Sudan

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Arab Monetary Fund, a regional lender, said it had agreed to provide a loan of $166 million to Sudan, which is struggling with a shortage of hard currency.

The loan will help to finance Sudan’s balance of payments deficit and support economic reforms that are planned by Khartoum during 2016 and 2017 to stabilise its economy, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered AMF said in a statement seen on Thursday.

It did not give details on the terms of the loan or the reform programme. The loan brings total lending provided by the AMF to Sudan to about $400 million.

The Sudanese pound has been sinking against the U.S. dollar in the free market as the official banking system struggles to supply dollars needed to buy imports. When South Sudan seceded in 2011, it took with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output, the main source of foreign currency. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sam Holmes)