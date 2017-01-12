FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudanese president leaves hospital after heart procedure
January 12, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 7 months ago

Sudanese president leaves hospital after heart procedure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir left hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterization on Wednesday evening, state news agency SUNA said on Thursday.

"The Presidency confirmed that (Al Bashir) ... has undergone an exploratory cardiac catheterization at Royal Care hospital yesterday and the results were very reassuring," a presidency official told the news agency, adding that the president left the hospital immediately after the procedure. (Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Larry King)

