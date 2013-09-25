FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protests erupt in Khartoum after fuel subsidies lifted
September 25, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

Protests erupt in Khartoum after fuel subsidies lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sudanese police fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in the capital Khartoum on Wednesday, witnesses and activists said, as dissent against the lifting of fuel subsidies spread.

Demonstrators set a university building and several petrol stations on fire and blocked the main road to the airport near a luxury hotel, witnesses said.

A Reuters reporter saw police fire tear gas volleys into the crowd, while hundreds of officers and plainclothes security agents, armed with guns or batons, rushed to the city centre.

Seeking to bridge its ballooning budget deficit, the government lifted fuel subsidies on Monday, a measure which has hit the poor and stirred discontent. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Alistair Lyon)

