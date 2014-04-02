FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan says Qatar to deposit $1 bln as part of aid package
April 2, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Sudan says Qatar to deposit $1 bln as part of aid package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Qatar will deposit $1 billion at the Sudanese central bank as part of an aid package that also includes Qatari investment in large agricultural and energy projects, Sudanese Finance Minister Badr El-Din Mahmoud said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the conclusion of an official visit to Sudan by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Mahmoud declined to disclose the total value of aid that Qatar had agreed to offer Sudan.

Reporting by Khaled Abdel Aziz; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by John Stonestreet

