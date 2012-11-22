FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Sudan security thwarts 'sabotage attempt' -state-linked media

KHARTOUM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sudan’s security services have thwarted a “sabotage attempt,” state-linked media reported on Thursday, without elaborating.

“The security and intelligence agency frustrated a sabotage attempt this morning,” the Sudanese Media Centre said in a brief text message sent to mobile phones. Officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the report.

Witnesses told Reuters they saw tanks and armoured vehicles moving down a major street in central Khartoum after midnight. Security at the defence ministry, intelligence headquarters and other buildings appeared normal early in the morning, a Reuters witness said.

