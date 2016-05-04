FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan, Saudi Arabia to explore for Red Sea minerals by 2020
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Sudan, Saudi Arabia to explore for Red Sea minerals by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, May 4 (Reuters) - Sudan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to start exploring for mineral resources, including silver and gold, in the Red Sea by 2020, Sudanese Minister of Minerals Ahmed Sadiq al-Karouri said on Wednesday.

The two Arab countries, which are on opposite sides of the Red Sea, have been considering since the mid-1970s how to exploit mineral deposits, which they believe lie 2,000 metres below sea level.

The proposed mining, which will include gold, copper and silver, is expected to generate revenues of around $20 billion, the Director General at Sudan’s Mining Ministry, Mohamed Abu-Fatema, said. (Reporting by Khaled Abdulaziz; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.