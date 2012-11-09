FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hepatitis hits more than 1,000 refugees in S. Sudan-UNHCR
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 9, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Hepatitis hits more than 1,000 refugees in S. Sudan-UNHCR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - An outbreak of hepatitis E has infected at least 1,050 Sudanese refugees in South Sudan, killing 26 and threatening to spread further among people still arriving in crowded camps, the United Nations said on Friday.

About 175,000 people have already fled to South Sudan to escape fighting in Sudan’s South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said. Thousands more are expected to cross in coming weeks after the rainy season ends, it added.

“To date, 26 refugees have died in camps in Upper Nile (state),” UNHCR spokesman Adrian Edwards told a news briefing in Geneva.

“The capacity to contain an outbreak of hepatitis E among the refugee population is increasingly jeopardised. The risks will grow if, as currently anticipated, we see fresh inflows of refugees from South Kordofan and Blue Nile states,” he said.

The death toll was up from 16 on Sept. 13.

The virus, contracted and spread through contaminated food and water, damages the liver and can be fatal.

To counter spread of the disease, the UNHCR was struggling to provide 15 to 20 litres of safe drinking water per refugee per day and building enough latrines so that each unit is shared by no more than 20 refugees, said Edwards.

The agency needs at least $20 million by the end of the year for its South Sudan operation as only 40 percent of its appeal for $186 million has been received, he added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.