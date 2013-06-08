S.Sudan says it has not been told of Sudanese pipeline closure

JUBA, June 8 (Reuters) - South Sudan said it had not been informed about a decision by Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to stop cross-border oil flows, the southern information minister said on Saturday.

“We haven’t heard anything about that yet. We had agreed that the oil would flow,” Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters, adding that South Sudan rejected Bashir’s claims that it was supporting rebels operating on Sudanese soil.

Bashir earlier said he had ordered a halt from Sunday to oil exports from the landlocked South through Sudan, because of the South’s alleged support for rebels. (Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)