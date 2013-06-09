FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan says may review decision to halt South Sudan oil flow
June 9, 2013

Sudan says may review decision to halt South Sudan oil flow

KHARTOUM, June 9 (Reuters) - Sudan may reverse its decision to close cross-border oil flows from South Sudan but its neighbour must stop supporting rebels, Sudan’s Information Minister said on Sunday.

“We plan to close the oil pipelines within 60 days ... but we might reverse the decision,” Ahmed Belal Osman told reporters. “The door is open for rational thinking ... but we won’t allow the support of rebels.”

Sudan said on Saturday it would halt oil exports from the landlocked South through northern oil facilities due to Juba’s alleged backing of rebels operating on Sudanese soil. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

