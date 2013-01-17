FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan says starts army withdrawal from Sudan border
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

South Sudan says starts army withdrawal from Sudan border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - South Sudan has started withdrawing its army from the border with Sudan to set up a buffer zone between the African neighbours, the government said on Thursday.

The withdrawal would be completed by Feb 4, South Sudan’s government said in a statement, adding that it expected Sudan to do the same in what would be a step forward in efforts to cool tensions on the border.

Both countries had agreed in September to set up the buffer zone along their disputed border, a condition to restart key oil exports, but have not implemented it yet.

