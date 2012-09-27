FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan says oil production to resume by end of year
#Energy
September 27, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

South Sudan says oil production to resume by end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Sep 27 (Reuters) - South Sudan said on Thursday oil production would resume by the end of the year, after Juba and Khartoum signed a deal to secure their shared border which allowed for the resumption of the South’s oil exports through its northern neighbour.

“We have already started the preparations ... I believe by the end of the year, the oil will flow,” chief negotiator Pagan Amum said in Addis Ababa where the countries’ two leaders had just signed the deal.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Drazen Jorgic

