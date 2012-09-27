South Sudan says oil production to resume by end of year

ADDIS ABABA, Sep 27 (Reuters) - South Sudan said on Thursday oil production would resume by the end of the year, after Juba and Khartoum signed a deal to secure their shared border which allowed for the resumption of the South’s oil exports through its northern neighbour.

“We have already started the preparations ... I believe by the end of the year, the oil will flow,” chief negotiator Pagan Amum said in Addis Ababa where the countries’ two leaders had just signed the deal.