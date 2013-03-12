FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan, S. Sudan agree to oil flow restart within 2 weeks -mediator
March 12, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 5 years

Sudan, S. Sudan agree to oil flow restart within 2 weeks -mediator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, March 12 (Reuters) - Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to order the resumption of the flow of southern oil exports through pipelines in Sudan within two weeks, an African Union mediator said early on Tuesday.

Landlocked South Sudan shut down its 350,000 barrel-per-day output over a year ago in a row with Khartoum over fees.

When asked when the orders would be given to resume oil flows, former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who is mediating between the two sides, told reporters: “The instruction to the companies is D-day (March 10) plus 14.” (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
