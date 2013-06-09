FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan will allow sale of first southern oil in Port Sudan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

Sudan will allow sale of first southern oil in Port Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, June 9 (Reuters) - Sudan will allow the first oil from South Sudan that has reached Port Sudan to be exported, but Khartoum will take its share, a Sudanese minister said on Sunday.

Chinese state-firm CNPC last week sold 1.2 million barrels of oil flowing from South Sudan’s fields through a Sudanese pipeline to Sudan’s export port.

“We won’t confiscate this oil because it does not belong to South Sudan only but also to the (oil) companies so it will be exported. We’ll take our share,” Information Minister Ahmed Belal Osman told reporters.

Sudan, whose president had ordered a stoppage of all South Sudan’s oil exports from Sunday, is entitled to pipeline fees for the use of its facilities from the landlocked South.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.