Sudan shuts oil pipeline for South Sudan exports - PetroSouth Sudan CEO
June 9, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

Sudan shuts oil pipeline for South Sudan exports - PetroSouth Sudan CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Sudan has informed South Sudan that it has shut an oil pipeline that is used to transport crude from the South’s oilfields for export, a senior company official said on Sunday.

“We were informed that the pipeline has now been shut. We were in production for nearly a month and the oil has already reached the port of Sudan,” Elhag John Simasona, chairman and CEO of PetroSouth Sudan, told Reuters.

Sudan’s president had ordered a stoppage of all South Sudan’s oil exports from Sunday, accusing his land-locked neighbour of backing rebels on his territory, and bringing the foes back to the brink of confrontation after months of relative peace.

Reporting by Florence Tan and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

