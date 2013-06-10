U.S. says deplores Sudan's decision to shut oil pipeline

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it deplored Sudan’s decision to shut down a cross-border pipeline transporting oil from South Sudan and called on Khartoum to reconsider.

“We deplore this action and urge Sudan to reverse this decision,” State Department Jen Psaki told a briefing. She said, if carried out, such action would violate an international agreement that any shutdown occur only after a 60-day notice for economic or technical reasons.

Sudan said on Sunday it would close the two export pipelines within two months unless South Sudan gave up any support for insurgents operating across the shared border.