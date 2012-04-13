FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Sudan says to release oilfield if UN intervenes
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

S.Sudan says to release oilfield if UN intervenes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 13 (Reuters) - South Sudan said on Friday it could withdraw its troops from the Heglig oilfield, which it seized on Tuesday over its border dispute with Sudan, if the United Nations deployed neutral forces in the area.

“Such withdrawal would happen if the United Nations could commit to deploying neutral forces to Heglig which could be present in the area until a settlement between the two parties is reached,” a presidential statement released at the South Sudan embassy in Nairobi said.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia and Tim Pearce

