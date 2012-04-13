FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Sudan says Heglig oilfield damaged by fighting
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

South Sudan says Heglig oilfield damaged by fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 13 (Reuters) - South Sudan said on Friday the disputed Heglig oilfield, which it seized this week was largely damaged from fighting between its troops and those of its northern neighbour Sudan, but did not specify the extent of the damage.

“Definitely the facilities are largely damaged because of war itself, because of fighting, but part of the facilities are okay,” Pagan Amum, lead negotiator for South Sudan on the oil dispute, told a news conference in Nairobi.

“Definitely the oil in ... Heglig fields and I believe in all other fields are shut down because this is a war situation.” (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.