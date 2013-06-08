FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan's Bashir orders stoppage of South Sudan oil -state radio
#Energy
June 8, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Sudan's Bashir orders stoppage of South Sudan oil -state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, June 8 (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has ordered the stoppage of cross-border oil flows from South Sudan from Sunday, Sudanese state radio reported.

The station gave no more details in an alert sent to mobile phone users on Saturday.

Both African countries agreed in March to resume crude exports from landlocked South Sudan through Sudanese oil facilities after resolving disputes over transit fees and other issues. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

