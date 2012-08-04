FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan, S.Sudan reach deal to end oil dispute-African Union
August 4, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Sudan, S.Sudan reach deal to end oil dispute-African Union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to end a dispute on oil payments and will discuss when to resume southern oil exports through the north, a mediator from the African Union said on Saturday.

Landlocked South Sudan shut down oil production in January after failing to agree with Sudan on how much it should pay to export its oil through northern pipelines.

“It’s an agreement about all of the matters. The issues that were outstanding were charges for transportation, for processing, transit,” former South African President and AU mediator Thabo Mbeki told reporters.

He gave no details, and there was no immediate comment from Sudan and South Sudan which have been negotiating to end hostilities at the AU in Addis Ababa.

