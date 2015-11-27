FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN chief condemns deadly attack in disputed Abyei region
November 27, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

UN chief condemns deadly attack in disputed Abyei region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday condemned an attack in the disputed region of Abyei bordering Sudan and South Sudan that left an Ethiopian U.N. peacekeeper and a small girl dead.

In a statement issued by the U.N. press office, Ban urged the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to bring the “unknown assailants” involved in the attack to justice. It noted that at least three civilians were also wounded.

Ban “calls on (the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya) ... communities to remain calm and avoid any escalation of this tragic incident,” the statement said.

The ownership of Abyei, which has rich pastureland and small oil reserves, was left undecided when South Sudan declared independence from Sudan in 2011.

It remains one of the biggest potential flashpoints between the two countries, who have also argued over oil rights and other disputed territories. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

