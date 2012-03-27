UN Council "deeply alarmed" by Sudan, S.Sudan clashes

UNITED NATIONS, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council expressed alarm on Tuesday at recent clashes between Sudan and South Sudan along their disputed border and urged both sides to halt military operations, warning the fighting could escalate into a new war.

“The Security Council call upon the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to exercise maximum restraint and sustain purposeful dialogue in order to address peacefully the issues that are fueling the mistrust between the two countries,” the 15-nation council said in a statement. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bill Trott)