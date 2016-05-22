FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN says Sudan refuses to renew permit of senior humanitarian official
May 22, 2016 / 3:57 PM / a year ago

UN says Sudan refuses to renew permit of senior humanitarian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, May 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Sunday that Sudanese authorities had declined to renew a permit for the head of its humanitarian coordination office in Khartoum, Ivo Freijsen, saying he was being effectively expelled from the country.

A statement from the UN humanitarian country team in Sudan expressed “shock and disappointment at the de facto expulsion by the Government of Sudan of one of its senior UN officials.”

It said Freijsen was the fourth UN official to be expelled by Sudan in the last two years, and said it was concerned about the impact of the decision on the operating environment “for all humanitarian organisations in Sudan”. (Reporting by Maaz Alnugomi; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Lin Noueihed)

