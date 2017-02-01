Sudan says it wants to agree WTO membership this year

GENEVA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sudan wants to finalise its membership of the World Trade Organization this year, its international cooperation minister said on Wednesday as he reopened talks on joining the world body after a 13-year hiatus.

"Today, I am really hopeful that we, the Sudanese delegation would be able to convince you that all of our efforts and your efforts back then have been rejuvenated," Osman Ahmed Fadul Wash told the WTO meeting, according to a WTO transcript.

To reactivate the process, Khartoum had "carefully and tirelessly" worked on an updated memorandum on its foreign trade regime, a legislative action plan and other documents setting out its plans to comply with WTO rules.

Sudan first applied to join in 1994 but its journey towards membership has been in limbo since March 2004, at a time when its government was being accused of a widespread campaign of killing and looting in western Sudan.

Wash also welcomed an executive order by former U.S. President Barack Obama on Jan. 13 to lift a 20-year trade embargo and remove financial sanctions on Sudan after 180 days, provided Khartoum acts further to improve human rights.

"We believe this resolution will contribute towards increasing trade, attracting foreign direct investment and end the economic isolation that affected the Sudanese citizens for two decades," he said.

Sudan will have to get approval to join the WTO from all other members, including the United States, which still considers it to be a state sponsor of terrorism.

The Japanese diplomat chairing Sudan's accession talks, Ryosuke Kuwana, said the WTO accession process was an integral part of Sudanese economic reforms.

"I believe that due to the size of Sudan and its strategic location bordering seven countries ... its accession has broader implications to the region where the largest number of the acceding governments is concentrated in the African continent," he said.

Since Sudan last held talks on joining the WTO, new rules have been introduced to ease membership for least developed countries, which mean Sudan's bid to join the current 164 members could go much quicker than 13 years ago.

The Sudanese meeting is the second rekindling of WTO accession talks within a week, after Belarus came back to restart negotiations following a 12-year break.

Other countries still outside the trading club include Algeria, Azerbaijan, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Tom Heneghan)