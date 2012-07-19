FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cequel Comms, equity partners to buy U.S. cable operator Suddenlink
July 19, 2012 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

Cequel Comms, equity partners to buy U.S. cable operator Suddenlink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Cequel Communications Holdings LLC , which does business as Suddenlink Communications, said Wednesday that its management team and equity partners BC Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will buy the seventh-largest U.S. cable operator for $6.6 billion in debt and equity.

The Suddenlink deal includes a $1.9 billion equity investment, incremental debt of $500 million and net liabilities of $4.09 billion as of March 31, 2012.

Proceeds will be used to acquire the ownership stakes of all holders of Suddenlink’s preferred and common equity, led by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and including Quadrangle and Oaktree Capital Management.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

