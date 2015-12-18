FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC approves Altice acquisition of U.S. cable firm Suddenlink
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC approves Altice acquisition of U.S. cable firm Suddenlink

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it approved the $9.1 billion sale of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink Communications to European telecoms group Altice NV .

The Dutch firm announced in May its acquisition of a majority stake in Suddenlink, the seventh largest U.S. cable company, in its first U.S. acquisition.

The FCC said in its order that the sale “serves the public interest” and is unlikely to have “adverse competitive effects.”

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

