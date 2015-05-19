FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Altice in talks to buy Suddenlink Communications - WSJ
May 19, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

France's Altice in talks to buy Suddenlink Communications - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - French telecommunications group Altice SA is in talks to buy U.S.-based Suddenlink Communications in a deal that could value the cable operator at $8 billion-$10 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as this week, may fall apart before an agreement is reached, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1GnegJH)

The cable company, backed by private-equity firm BC Partners and a Canadian pension fund, became the largest U.S. cable operator to carry Netflix earlier this month.

Last week, Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei said the company will “continue to be active in M&A” but has no specific deals to look forward to.

Altice and Suddenlink could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
