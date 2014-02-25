FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Z&S Zucker und Staerke increases stake in Agrana -Suedzucker
February 25, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

Z&S Zucker und Staerke increases stake in Agrana -Suedzucker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Z&S Zucker und Staerke, a joint venture of Germany’s Suedzucker and Zucker Beteiligungsgesellschaft, has increased its stake in Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana, Suedzucker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Z&S has bought a 10.6 percent stake from Prudential Plc , bringing increasing its total share in Agrana to 86.1 percent of voting rights, it said.

In addition, Suedzucker directly acquired a 5 percent stake, which it said would be placed on the market subsequently to increase the free float and liquidity of Agrana.

Agrana in September reported a 24 percent drop in its first-half operating profit to 108 million euros ($148.32 million) due to higher commodity prices.

