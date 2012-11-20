FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker to buy back convertible, issue new shares
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

Suedzucker to buy back convertible, issue new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Suedzucker on Tuesday said it planned to issue up to 15 million new shares to finance the repurchase of a convertible bond.

The company said it would offer 91,250 euros ($120,000) per bond as a way to purchase a 2016 convertible bond at equivalent to 182.5 percent of par value.

Suedzucker said it would to partly finance the buy back through a concurrent private placement of up to 15 million new Suedzucker shares from authorized capital and approximately 0.58 million treasury shares.

Both the bond buy-back and the placement of the new shares are expected to be completed on Nov. 21, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7811 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
