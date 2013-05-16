FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2013

Suedzucker sees no consequences from EU antitrust search

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany-based Suedzucker , Europe’s largest sugar company, said it did not expect any consequences from a recent search of its premises by European antitrust investigators.

Several white sugar producers were raided by regulators in April on suspicion of taking part in a cartel, the European Union’s antitrust chief said earlier this week.

The raids came amid complaints about unfair trading practices in the food industry, which prompted the European Commission to set up a task force to investigate alleged anti-competitive practices.

Suedzucker earlier on Thursday reported a 30 percent jump in profit for its 2012/13 financial year. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan)

