FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suedzucker says to cut annual dividend by 44 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Suedzucker says to cut annual dividend by 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 15 (Reuters) - German sugar producer Suedzucker on Thursday proposed a cut in the dividend for its 2013/14 fiscal year to 0.50 euros ($0.69) per share after 0.90 euros a year earlier, after its annual operating profit dropped by almost a third.

The company warned last month that it expects another drop in revenues and profits this year amid weak sugar and bioethanol prices. ($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.