Suedzucker ups outlook on strong sugar profits

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Suedzucker increased its sales and earnings targets for the current financial year thanks to its sugar segment.

Europe’s largest sugar refiner now expects revenues of 7.5 billion euros ($9.7 billion) and operating profit of over 900 million for the financial year to end February 2013.

It had previously expected revenues of over last year’s 7 billion and operating profit of over 800 million, compared with 751 million the previous year.

Suedzucker also has a bioethanol unit, CropEnergies , and a fruit products division.

Sugar production quotas in the European Union are currently capped, but with demand higher than production, the bloc relies on imports at high prices to make up for the shortfall.

The new targets came as Suedzucker released first-half earnings ahead of schedule showing revenues up 17 percent at 3.917 billion euros and operating profit up 62 percent to 562 million. It will release full first half results on Oct 11. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)