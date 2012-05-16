FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suedzucker wins conditional EU okay for ED&F Man deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 16, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Suedzucker wins conditional EU okay for ED&F Man deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - German sugar company Suedzucker secured EU approval on Wednesday to buy a 25 percent stake minus one share in British commodities trading company ED&F Man for $255 million after it agreed to sell a refinery in Italy to address competition concerns.

Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar company, makes more than half of its revenues from the sweetener.

ED&F Man deals in agricultural commodities globally, including sugar, coffee and molasses and in the sugar trade is the world’s second-largest dealer, handling about 8.5 million tonnes in 2010.

Reuters had reported on April 27 that the European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, would approve the deal.

“The current high prices and scarcity of sugar across the EU make it all the more important to maintain competition on the already concentrated European sugar markets,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

“The divestment of the Brindisi refinery ensures that the merged entity will face a viable competitor in the Italian market,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.