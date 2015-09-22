FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suedzucker raises guidance as bioethanol prices recover
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Suedzucker raises guidance as bioethanol prices recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday, citing higher bioethanol prices.

The company said in a statement it now saw group operating profit reaching 180 million to 230 million euros ($201-257 million) in the fiscal year through end-February, compared with a previous forecast for 50 million to 150 million euros. It had an operating profit of 181 million euros last year.

In its fiscal first half, which ended on Aug. 31, operating profit fell around 9 percent to 134 million euros due to tough sugar markets, it said.

Suedzucker is due to publish full first-half results on Oct. 8.

$1 = 0.8952 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.