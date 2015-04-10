FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker says sees further drop in operating profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 10, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Suedzucker says sees further drop in operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, said on Friday it expects operating profit to drop this year, citing an ongoing difficult sugar and ethanol market in Europe.

Suedzucker expects group revenue to drop to between 6.0 billion and 6.3 billion euros ($6.39 billion-$6.71 billion) in its 2015/16 fiscal year, down from 6.8 billion in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Operating profit is expected to drop significantly to between 50 million and 150 million euros from 180 million in the 2014/15 fiscal year. ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

