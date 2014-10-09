FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker warns FY profit target becoming more challenging
October 9, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Suedzucker warns FY profit target becoming more challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Suedzucker warned on Thursday that it had become more challenging to reach its full-year profit target as the European sugar and ethanol markets continued to deteriorate, causing a drop in quarterly profits.

The group, Europe’s largest sugar producer, has said it expects its operating profit to drop sharply to about 200 million euros ($255 million) in its fiscal year through end-February, from 622 million last year.

European sugar prices have fallen sharply in the past year, hurting producers and refiners, because the European Union has allowed more imports and also plans to end the EU’s sugar output quotas in 2017, part of moves to liberalise production.

In the second quarter through the end of August, Suedzucker’s operating profit slumped by 73 percent to 51 million euros.

$1 = 0.7843 euro Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
