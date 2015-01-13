FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker sees FY earnings drop after Q3 operating profit falls
January 13, 2015

Suedzucker sees FY earnings drop after Q3 operating profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Suedzucker confirmed its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, saying it expects its operating profit to drop sharply as low sugar and ethanol prices continue to weigh on its results.

The group, Europe’s largest sugar producer, reported a 84 percent drop in its third quarter operating profit to 27 million euros ($31.9 million) on sales of 1.752 billion euros.

European sugar prices have fallen sharply in the past year, hurting producers and refiners, because the European Union has allowed more imports and also plans to end the E.U.’s sugar output quotas in 2017, part of moves to liberalise production. ($1 = 0.8460 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

