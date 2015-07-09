FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker Q1 profit slides as low sugar prices weigh
July 9, 2015

Suedzucker Q1 profit slides as low sugar prices weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, reported its quarterly profit dropped by more than half as sugar markets remained tough.

Net profit after minorities slid to 20.8 million euros ($23 million) in the fiscal first quarter through the end of May, from 48.9 million a year earlier, Suedzucker said on Thursday. That was still better than analysts’ consensus for 7 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Suedzucker reiterated a forecast for a decline in annual operating profit to between 50 million and 150 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

