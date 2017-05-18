FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker sees strong sugar earnings bolstering FY profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 18, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 3 months ago

Suedzucker sees strong sugar earnings bolstering FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, forecast that its operating profit could rise by as much as 17 percent this year, helped by solid earnings from its main sugar business.

The group said on Thursday it expected its operating profit to come to between 425 million and 500 million euros ($473-557 million) in its fiscal year through the end of February 2018, compared with 426 million last year.

$1 = 0.8984 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers

