UPDATE 2-Suedzucker, other German sugar refiners fined over cartel

FRANKFURT/HAMBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest sugar producer, Germany’s Suedzucker, said on Tuesday it has been fined 195.5 million euros ($268 million) by Germany’s cartel office for past collusion with other sugar producers, which will weigh on full-year earnings.

Germany’s cartel agency BKA said separately it had fined Suedzucker and unlisted German sugar refiners Pfeifer & Langen and Nordzucker a total of 280 million euros for anti-competitive behaviour which took place for several years up to 2009.

Suedzucker said on Tuesday the fine would weigh on its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in its financial year through to the end of February but retained its outlook for operating profit to decline to about 650 million euros from 974 million euros a year earlier.

The fines related to anti-competitive behaviour involving both sugar for industrial processing and household sugar, BKA president Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

“The sugar producers established an ‘area cartel’ and for many years agreed to restrict the marketing of sugar in Germany essentially to their own agreed regions in order not to get in the way of the other cartel participants,” Mundt said.

He added: “The agreement between Nordzucker, Pfeifer & Langen and Suedzucker aimed at achieving the highest sugar price possible.”

This form of cooperation was not permitted under the EU’s protective sugar market scheme, which restricts output of some subsidised crops such as sugar with production quotas, he said.

The EU has steadily reduced sugar production quotas since 2005, the BKA said. It said the three companies in 2008 jointly agreed their future production volumes and how much sugar production quota they would return.

Nordzucker had extensively cooperated with competition investigators and so had received a lower fine, the BKA said.

The fines were reached in agreement with the three companies, the BKA said. It did not give details of the amount each would pay.

Nordzucker said it had accepted its fine in single-digit million euros and had undertaken an intensive review of its business processes which are now in full compliance with competition regulations.

Pfeifer & Langen said no one was available for immediate comment.

The three still have the right to appeal, the BKA said.

The European Commission said it would end its investigation into the EU sugar industry following the German fines which had seen raids on producers in several countries.

“I can confirm that the Commission will not pursue its investigation into the sugar sector any further at this point in time,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

She added: “The Commission does not exclude that it may re-investigate the sugar sector at a later stage on the basis of new elements.”