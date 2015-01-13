UPDATE 1--Suedzucker warns of longer-term impact after quarterly profit plunge

(Recasts, adds detail)

* Earnings below expectations

* Sees no market improvement in new year

FRANKFURT/HAMBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Suedzucker warned that deteriorating sugar and ethanol prices will continue to hit results this year and next as it confirmed its full-year forecast on Tuesday, expecting a sharp drop in operating profit.

In the third quarter to Nov. 30 Suedzucker’s operating profit dropped 84.2 percent and below analysts’ forecasts to 27 million euros ($31.9 million) on quarterly revenue down 9.4 percent at 1.75 billion euros.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a mean third-quarter operating profit of 28.4 million euros and revenue of 1.76 billion euros. Tuesday’s results followed a 72 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit.

European sugar prices have fallen sharply in the past year, hurting producers and refiners, because the European Union has allowed more imports and also plans to end EU sugar output quotas in 2017 as part of moves to liberalise production.

Suedzucker retained its forecast that operating profit will drop sharply to about 200 million euros in its full 2014/15 financial year to Feb. 28 from 622 million euros last year.

“Based on business performance to date, achieving this forecast continues to be a challenge,” the company said on Tuesday.

“From today’s perspective we expect that continuously difficult economic environments in the European sugar and ethanol markets will not only negatively impact fiscal 2014/15, but also weigh heavily on fiscal 2015/16.”

Prices for bioethanol, produced by Suedzucker unit CropEnergies, have also been weak.

Suedzucker said it suffered lower sales revenues for EU quota sugar and non-quota sugar exports outside the EU, even though overall sugar volumes rose.

Global sugar prices touched their lowest in over four years in September because of large world supplies and hefty inventories. ($1 = 0.8460 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)