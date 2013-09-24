FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker says profit target more challenging
September 24, 2013 / 7:18 AM / 4 years ago

Suedzucker says profit target more challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German sugar refiner Suedzucker said it would be more difficult to achieve its full-year profit target due to a more challenging business environment.

The group is aiming to report operating profit of 825 million euros ($1.11 billion) for the year to end-February 2014, it said in an unscheduled statement on Tuesday.

Second quarter operating profit fell 35 percent to 194 million euros as revenues edged 1 percent lower to 2.016 billion euros.

Its shares dropped 2 percent after the statement, making them the biggest faller on the MDax.

Earlier on Tuesday, Suedzucker’s separately listed unit Agrana reported a 24 percent fall in first-half profit. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

