FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suedzucker Q1 profit weighed down by commodity costs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 11, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

Suedzucker Q1 profit weighed down by commodity costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - German group Suedzucker , Europe’s largest sugar company, reported a 12.5 percent decline in operating profit in its fiscal first quarter, citing higher commodity costs.

Operating profit fell to 230 million euros from 263 million a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. Revenue edged up about 7 percent to 2.03 billion euros.

Suedzucker said it still saw full-year revenue climbing to about 8 billion euros from 7.9 billion a year earlier, though operating profit will likely drop to about 825 million euros from 974 million euros.

“Commodity costs will continue to rise and as a result, the sugar, special products and CropEnergies segments’ earnings will be lower,” it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.