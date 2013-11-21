FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker cuts outlook for FY 2013/14 as sugar business worsens
November 21, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Suedzucker cuts outlook for FY 2013/14 as sugar business worsens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German sugar refiner Suedzucker slashed its outlook for the year, citing lower than expected sales prices for sugar produced this year and a further deterioration of its business.

It said on Thursday it now saw operating profit for its full fiscal year through the end of February dropping to 650 million euros ($875 million) from 974 million a year earlier, compared with its previous outlook for 825 million.

It also said the annualised effect of the reduced sugar prices and higher fix costs would burden the operating results of its sugar business next year as well.

Suedzucker processes sugar from sugar beets common to European soil, rather than more conventional sugar cane.

$1 = 0.7428 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

