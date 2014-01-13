FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker affirms outlook after Q3 profit slide
January 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Suedzucker affirms outlook after Q3 profit slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - German sugar refiner Suedzucker affirmed its full-year outlook for a slide in profit after reporting a 28 percent decline in third-quarter operating profit amid lower sugar prices.

In the three months through November, operating profit fell to 182.9 million euros ($250 million) from 253.9 million a year earlier, Suedzucker said on Monday.

In its full year through the end of February, it expects its operating profit to slide to about 650 million euros from 974 million euros.

($1 = 0.7314 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Matt Driskill

