FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Suedzucker fined 195.5 mln euros for collusion with peers
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 18, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Suedzucker fined 195.5 mln euros for collusion with peers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects U.S. dollar conversion in first paragraph to million, not billion)

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German sugar refiner Suedzucker has been fined 195.5 million euros ($268 million) for past collusion with peers, which will increase its debt and weigh on full-year earnings.

The company said on Tuesday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be burdened by the fine in its financial year through the end of February but stuck with an outlook for operating profit to decline to about 650 million euros from 974 million a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7298 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.