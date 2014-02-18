CORRECTED-Suedzucker fined 195.5 mln euros for collusion with peers

(Corrects U.S. dollar conversion in first paragraph to million, not billion)

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German sugar refiner Suedzucker has been fined 195.5 million euros ($268 million) for past collusion with peers, which will increase its debt and weigh on full-year earnings.

The company said on Tuesday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be burdened by the fine in its financial year through the end of February but stuck with an outlook for operating profit to decline to about 650 million euros from 974 million a year earlier.