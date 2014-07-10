FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker Q1 profit falls on lower earnings from core sugar sector
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 10, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Suedzucker Q1 profit falls on lower earnings from core sugar sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar producer, posted operating profit in the first quarter of 96 million euros ($130.7 million), down from 220 million in the previous year because of a fall in earnings from its core sugar sector.

Suedzucker said on Thursday it expects second-quarter group operating profit significantly below the year-earlier level.

Sales for the first quarter for the 2014/15 fiscal year started March 1 fell to 1.773 billion euros from 1.979 billion. Net earnings were 77 million euros, Suedzucker said.

The company still expects full-year 2014/15 revenue at about 7 billion euros and sees operating profit falling to about 200 million euros.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a mean first quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 79.2 million euros, net profit of 32.7 million euros and revenue of 1.802 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
